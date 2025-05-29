Live
ACB nabs 2 RIs for demanding bribes
Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau officials caught a revenue inspector, Bhoopala Mahesh, working at the office of the tahsildar, Musheerabad mandal red-handed for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 25,000 from a complainant to issue a family member’s certificate, an essential document for various official and legal processes. According to ACB, Mahesh initially demanded Rs 1 lakh. Following the complaint, ACB officials laid a trap and apprehended the RI while accepting Rs 25,000, a part of the demanded bribe.
Investigation is on. In another case, ACB nabbed an RI at the office of tahsildar at Ibrahimpatnam mandal, in Ranga Reddy district, G Krishna, for allegedly demanding Rs 12 lakh bribe from the complainant for processing adding of seven guntas in his father’s pattadar passbook in survey number 355 at Adibatla village and to not only see that the file is processed at RDO office, but also influence higher up at MRO and RDO offices, said ACB officials.
The ACB advised the citizens to discourage bribery and contact toll free number 1064 for complaints. It can also be contacted through its website and social media platforms – WhatsApp (9440446106), Facebook (Telangana ACB), and X (@TelanganaACB).