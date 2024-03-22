Adding fragrance to the festival

􀁑􀀃 Attar: Non-alcoholic perfume beloved by Muslims in Ramzan

In a bustling scene, Urooj Ahmed Khan meticulously pours 'Attar' into a small container and hands it over to an eager customer with a broad smile at his showroom in Tolichowki. He understands the significance of Attar for Muslims during the holy month of Ramzan, a time of self-purif`ication, introspection, and the spirit of sacrifice.



Attar, also known as Ittar or Itr, is a non-alcoholic perfume that has been popularly used and loved by Muslims during the holy month. It is made by blending natural essential oils into a fragrance, and this natural perfume oil is distilled in water using low heat and pressure.

Urooj, the owner of Al Haramain Perfumes in Hyderabad, which has five stores, including one in Falaknuma Palace, has been in the fragrance industry since childhood, as his father, Taj Ahmed Khan, was a perfumer. The family has been in the fragrance arena for more than five decades. Al Haramain Perfumes has been serving customers locally and globally, offering a variety of fragrances.

Urooj has a sense of fragrance, and he can recreate any type of perfume or Attar. “When I smell a fragrance, I can sense its formulations and use my mind to understand its connections in order to recreate it with our formulations,” added Urooj.

“Recently, I recreated a perfume from a premium brand worn by the Indian cricketer Virat Kohli, sold in both regular and premium versions, and the customers are enjoying it. I have also kept the original brand for comparison.”

Whether it is recreating a scent or experimenting with a new perfume for his brand, the process involves understanding the various elements and formulations that make up a fragrance, showcasing the skill required to create each unique scent. Urooj stated that he has over 1,000 varieties of perfumes under his own brand and has recreated over 100 perfumes. “Now-a-days, people are asking for Arabian fragrances. The best-selling perfumes are Mumtaz, Ahlaam, Shuhrah, Qamar Al Layl, Mizaiyan, Sabaya, and Ameer Al Oudh, among others. Additionally, in Oudh, we offer five varieties, including the premium Old Oudh oil priced at Rs 1 lakh per gram, which is usually preferred by people from the Middle East."

What attracts visitors are the shiny bottles that are placed in a sequential manner. During Ramzan, the markets are brightly lit, making the Attar bottles look even more attractive.

Another perfumer in Mozamjahi Market, Saad Khaled Bin Mehfooz, owner of Bin Mehfooz Perfumes, stated that with Ramzan arriving in summer, people choose a cooling, effervescent Attar to soothe their senses in the sweltering heat.

People prefer floral perfumes during this season, such as Areej, RuhKhus, Ruh Sandal, Ruh Gulab, and Chameli. “The fragrances commonly used in attars include Mehak, Ehbab, Hijaar, Bakhoor, Mehfil, Sandal, Jannat-ul-Firdous, and other known traditional names. Some of the older fragrances, like Shamama, Heena, Suhaag, Amber, Khus, Mitti, and Gulab, remain in demand. Additionally, Arabic perfumes like Muqallat-e-Sultan, Muqallat Al Arab, Al Jawahera, Muqallat Al Shams, and Hijaar continue to be in demand,” he added. As a tradition, people, especially the elders near mosques, apply Attar on their hands or make a faya (a long metallic stick covered with cotton resembling an earbud), dip it in Attar, and offer it to the devotees.