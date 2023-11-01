Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen interacts with OU students

Hyderabad: Chief Executive Officer of Adobe Inc., USA Shantanu Narayen and an alumni of the University College of Engineering, Osmania University held an interactive session with the students at the 83rd convocation of Osmania University on Tuesday.

There was an overwhelming response from the students and faculty members of the college. Professor Sriram Venkatesh, Principal UCE highlighted the achievements and developments during the interactive session.

While interacting with students, he reminisced about his undergraduate days while pursuing electronics and communication engineering at the college.

He told the students that he actively participated in sports such as tennis alongside academics and also advised students to focus on all spheres.

Adobe CEO also narrated his journey to the United States where he completed his masters and joined

Adobe.

He spoke about various topics such as motivation and how he managed to stay in Adobe for so many years and shared how he handles critical moments as CEO with an analogy of a cricket match. On maintaining one’s work-life balance, Narayen spoke about the importance of taking some days off. Motivating students to pursue only what interests them, he advised them to work hard and be passionate about the future.

Later Narayen was felicitated by OU Registrar, Professor P Laxminarayana, OUCE Principal, Professor Sriram Venkatesh, Vice Principal, Professor P Chandra Sekhar, and other faculty members.