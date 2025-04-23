All dept coordination meet held ahead of Haj-2025

Hyderabad: Ahead of the Haj-2025, Telangana State Haj Committee conducted an inter-departmental coordination meeting on Tuesday in preparation for the smooth conduct of the operations. Shaik Yasmeen Basha, director, Minorities Welfare, issued strict instructions to all departments to ensure timely completion of their respective responsibilities.

She emphasised importance of inter-departmental synergy, proactive planning and real-time response to address needs of the pilgrims, especially during the peak operational days in Hyderabad Embarkation Point.

The meeting was attended by senior officials and representatives from key departments including the police, traffic wing, Fire Services, GHMC, SBI, Roads & Buildings, TGSRTC, TGSPDCL and TG Transco, Medical & Health, Horticulture. The meeting was held to ensure seamless coordination among all concerned departments to facilitate arrangements for departure and return of the pilgrims from Telangana.

Yasmeen Basha directed the GHMC to maintain hygiene and cleanliness in and around Haj House, the traffic and police to streamline vehicle movement and security, the Medical & Health to provide adequate facilities to the pilgrims, the R&B to ensure proper maintenance of access roads, and TSSPDCL to provide uninterrupted power. The SBI was requested to facilitate hassle-free services for the pilgrims.

Highlighting the significance of the pilgrimage, she reiterated the government’s commitment to provide the best possible facilities to the pilgrims and ensure that no inconvenience is caused to them at any stage. The meeting concluded with assurances from all departments to work in close coordination and uphold the dignity and sanctity of pilgrimage.