All-India Sainik Schools golf tourney: Korukonda triumphs as alumni tee off in Hyd’bad

Hyderabad: The Ardee Engineering Sainik Schools Alumni Golf Tournament 2025 concluded on Monday in Hyderabad, marking a significant first as alumni from Sainik Schools across India gathered to compete. After two days of exhilarating competition, the event culminated in an Awards Ceremony held at the prestigious Boulder Hills Golf and Country Club.

In the inter-school competition, Sainik School Korukonda emerged as the Champion School, showcasing exceptional performance, while Sainik School Chittorgarh secured the runners-up position. Chandrashekhar Moturu, Chairman and Managing Director of Ardee Engineering Ltd, presented the highly coveted Championship Trophy to the victorious team. The tournament also welcomed three women golfers, underscoring the inclusive spirit of the inaugural event.

The evening’s award ceremony drew an impressive gathering of defence and civil officers, industry leaders, entrepreneurs, and avid golf enthusiasts. Many participants expressed keen enthusiasm for establishing this successful event as an annual tradition, rotating its venue across different parts of the country.

The Individual Honours were dominated by two-day gross scores:

Overall Best Golfer of the Tournament (Gross Category) – Lt Col Hemant Raj (Sainik School Kazhakootam) with a winning gross score of 158.

Runner-up – Captain (IN) Subhash Das (Sainik School Bhubaneswar) with a score of 166.

The top finishers across the Stableford categories were:

Platinum Category: Winner – Col Arun Kumar (Sainik School Chittorgarh) with a two-day Stableford score of 70. Runner-up – Col Inderjeet Suhag (Sainik School Bijapur) with 69.

Diamond Category: Winner – Commander S Gangadhar (Sainik School Korukonda) scoring 74. Runner-up – Colonel T Sambaiah (Sainik School Korukonda) with 73.

Gold Category: Winner – Col (Dr) Rakesh Kumar (Sainik School Tilaiya) with a Stableford score of 76. Runner-up – Capt Sanjay Kumar (Sainik School Tilaiya) securing 74. Expressing gratitude for the event’s success, Brig D V Singh (Retd), Director of Stalwarts Golf, remarked, “With camaraderie, competition, and celebration at its heart, this event has set a new benchmark for alumni golf in India. We look forward to carrying this momentum forward into the next edition.”