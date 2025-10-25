All set for Jubilee Hills by-poll: 407 polling stations ready

For the upcoming Jubilee Hills Assembly bye-election, a total of 59 candidates in fray, including the NOTA option, as the number of candidates is high, four Ballot Units (BUs) will be used in each Electronic Voting Machine (EVM). Consequently, the voting compartments will be larger than usual, stated Hyderabad District Election Officer and GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan.

Addressing the media at the GHMC Head Office, the District Election Officer RV Karnan said that all arrangements have been completed across 407 polling stations for the bye-election. He said that nomination procedures for the bye-election concluded on Friday. Hyderabad Joint Commissioner of Police Tafseer Iqbal was also present.

The DEO said that only the Presiding Officer is permitted inside the polling booth apart from voters, polling personnel, agents, and security staff as per Election Commission guidelines. The Voter Information Slip (VIS) is not an identity card but a convenience tool to help voters locate their polling station. Voters must carry one of the 12 ECI-approved photo identity cards to cast their vote, he clarified.

For conducting the polls, the DEO said 600 Presiding Officers, 600 Assistant Presiding Officers, and 1,200 Polling Officers will be deployed. Extensive SVEEP (Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation) campaigns are being carried out across the constituency to raise voter awareness and increase voter turnout.

RV Karnan said, “Special queue lines for women will be arranged, and transport facilities for differently-abled voters will be provided.”

To ensure strict implementation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), dedicated monitoring teams are in action, including 15 Static Surveillance Teams (SSTs) and 15 Flying Squads (FSTs). So far, election authorities have seized assets worth 2.83 crore being transported in violation of election norms and registered cases against 11 individuals for MCC violations.

Social media activity is also under close watch, and the DEO warned that strict action will be taken against those spreading misinformation related to elections.

The DEO highlighted the new measures introduced by the Election Commission of India (ECI) to enhance voter convenience during this bye-election – a color photograph of candidates will be printed on ballot papers attached to the Ballot Units for easier identification.

Each polling station will have a Voter Assistance Booth and a Mobile Deposit Counter for voters’ convenience. Voter Information Slips will now include clear, bold-printed serial and part numbers for better readability.

RV Karnan emphasized that only Booth Level Officers (BLOs) are authorized to distribute Voter Information Slips to electors. Printing of slips has been completed, and distribution will begin tomorrow. Any unauthorized distribution by others will attract strict action, he warned.

Joint Commissioner of Police Tafseer Iqbal said that the police department is fully prepared to ensure free, fair, transparent, and peaceful polling. Paramilitary forces will be deployed at all critical polling stations, he added.