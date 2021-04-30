All set for Lingojiguda division by-poll

Lingojiguda: All the necessary arrangements were made for the by-election to the Lingojiguda division under the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to be held on Friday.

The by-election was mandatory after the sudden demise of newly elected Corporator Akula Ramesh Goud, who contested from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the municipal election conducted in December in the previous year.

According to State Election Commission officials, the ward has a total electorate of 47,379 and the SEC has set up 57 polling stations, where elections will be held from 7 am to 5 pm.

Furthermore, the GHMC officials have been assigned with election duty on Friday. Heavy police forces have been deployed at the 17 sensitive polling stations and four hyper-sensitive polling stations.

While on Thursday all security arrangements at the 57 polling stations have been made. Whereas, the distribution, reception and counting centres were underway.

"The votes are to be counted in a school located at Kothapet and the results for the by-poll will be announced on May 3," an official from the SEC said in a release.

However, to pave way for the unanimous election of the BJP candidate Akhil Goud, the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) party had decided not to contest the by-election for the Lingojiguda division.