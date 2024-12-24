Allu Arjun in damage control mode; actor’s kin tries to meet Cong netas

Hyderabad: Film actor Allu Arjun’s father-in-law Kancherla Chandrashekhar Reddy knocked on top Congress leaders’ doors for damage control over the Sandhya Theatre incident. He met state AICC incharge Deepa Das Munshi at Gandhi Bhavan and also spoke to PCC Chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud.

In wake of the developments in the past two days, Chandrasekhar Reddy who is also presently part of the Congress party called on the AICC leader to find a way out of the present situation being faced by Allu Arjun. During the brief meeting, he also attempted to meet with AICC Telangana in-charge separately to discuss the matter. However, she indicated her unwillingness to address the issue. Following Deepa Das Munshi’s refusal to discuss the topic, Chandrasekhar Reddy departed from Gandhi Bhavan.

According to sources, in the light of the incidents that occurred at Sandhya Theatre during the premier of the film ‘Pushpa 2’, the film actor has decided to open a way for reconciliation by meeting senior Congress leaders. To facilitate this effort, he sent Chandrasekhar Reddy to Gandhi Bhavan to engage with the party’s top leaders.

When the media tried to speak to him he refrained and maintained that since he was from the party, he had come to meet senior leaders. Upon becoming aware of the situation, TPCC President Mahesh Kumar Goud contacted Chandrasekhar Reddy by phone to discuss the matter further.

Later, while speaking to the media, the TPCC chief said, “I suggested that we arrange a time to meet in the next couple of days”.