Ambitious city STP project racing towards completion

Hyderabad: Hyderabad’s ambitious sewage treatment plant (STPs) project, one of the largest urban sanitation drives in the country, is finally in its finishing stages. After months of delays caused by land acquisition and legal hurdles, the authorities have announced that all major issues have been sorted out, paving the way for smooth execution.

According to Padmaja, Chief General Manager of HMWSSB, “All land construction challenges and legal complications have now been resolved. The works are back on track, and citizens can expect the remaining projects to be completed within this year provided weather conditions remain favourable.”

The city had embarked on this large-scale project in 2022, with an agreement period of three years and a budget of Rs 3,800 crore. The initiative aimed to expand and modernise the sewage treatment infrastructure to meet the demands of its rapidly growing population. So far, 18 STPs have been completed and are fully functional. Another two plants are under construction, with nearly 85 per cent of the work finished. Officials are confident that these remaining projects will be completed in the next two months, or by the end of 2025 at the latest. The completion of these facilities is expected to mark a significant milestone in Hyderabad’s water management and environmental sustainability efforts. Once all STPs are fully operational, the city will be equipped to treat its sewage load more effectively, thereby reducing pollution in water bodies, improving public health, and ensuring compliance with environmental norms.

Padmaja stressed that the completion of the remaining plants will transform the city’s wastewater management capacity, preparing Hyderabad for the next decade of growth. Hyderabad is poised to emerge as one of the few Indian metros with a comprehensive sewage treatment network, reflecting its vision for a cleaner, greener, and healthier future.