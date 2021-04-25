Ambulance services launched in Cyberabad

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Police Covid Control Room on Saturday launched the services of 12 ambulances so that ambulances shortage is minimised in the Cyberabad limits. Further, pressing of 12 ambulance services would reduce pressure on the existing capacity of ambulances in the city.

Cyberabad Commissioner of Police VC Sajjanar and Krishna Yedula, General Secretary of SCSC flagged off the ambulances at a brief function held on the premises of Commissionerate office at Gachibowli.

Sajjanar warned ambulance operators against fleecing patients and demanding abnormal charges. He urged people to complain about such operators who would be booked under the appropriate acts and would be punished. "This is not the time to cheat people. People are suffering. Ambulance operators shouldn't make their customers/public suffer further," he said.

Public can avail these ambulance services both for Covid and non-Covid related trips to the hospital. It will cater for Covid and other emergencies as well as for patients such as pregnant women, those in need of cardiac care, diabetic patients who need dialysis, cancer patients who undergo chemotherapy etc, the official said. "Ambulance support is more required now than ever before. They can provide first aid, emergency care, various medicines and life support, and carry patients to the hospital. When life is racing against time, quick ambulance service is very important to reach hospital to in time and get medical help," said the Commissioner.

To avail of the services, public is requested to call on the following numbers 9490617440 or 9490617431. The public is advised to call the ambulance only after confirming a bed in any hospital so that ambulance services can be effectively availed by many.