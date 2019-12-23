Annual session of National Academy of Sciences, India commences at NAARM

Rajendranagar: "Research project selection should be based on the relevance, application and usage for human development across disciplines for the overall welfare of the society," said Dr A V Rama Rao, Chairman & MD of AVRA Labs, Hyderabad.

Rao inaugurated a three-day programme and delivered keynote address at 89thAnnual Session of National Academy of Sciences, India (NASI), cum symposium on 'Science and Technology based Entrepreneurship Development' at NAARM (National Academy of Agricultural Research Management) on Saturday.

He narrated how his research processes and findings in chemical technologies were taken forward as products by NCL, Lupin, Cipla and other pharma industries for commercial production. Dr Rao explained various research projects and his research achievements including technology development, commercialisation various drugs including Vancomycin, Vit B6 through NCL process and AZT a nucleoside analogues HIV drug.

Dr G Padmanaban, president of NASI, in his presidential address emphasised the importance of research on core sciences and highlighted the role of core sciences and core technology for the progress of science. He appreciated the role of NAARM as think-tank of ICAR, and declared symposium open for scientific deliberations. The youth must develop interest in core sciences in order to work for the welfare of the emerging population of the country, he emphasized.

This year, PC Ray Memorial Award was presented to Dr Rao for his outstanding contribution in the field of sciences. On the occasion, symposium souvenir and a book on farm innovations were also released. The exhibition stalls from various ICAR and other research institutes, private entrepreneurs and other stakeholders with the theme of science and technology-based entrepreneurship development were inaugurated by the dignitaries.

Earlier, Dr Ch Srinivas Rao, Director, NAARM, welcomed the distinguished NASI fellows and dignitaries to the symposium. Around 400 scientists, researchers from all disciplines are participating in it.