Anti-Telugu remarks: Tamil actor Kasturi arrested in City

Hyderabad: Tamil actor Kasthuri Shankar who allegedly made offensive remarks against the Telugu-speaking people was arrested by a special team of Tamil Nadu police in City on Saturday.

The 50-year old actor’s alleged derogatory speech made on November 3 against the Telugu speaking people has sparked widespread criticism. Later a FIR was filed in Tamil Nadu demanding action against her, based on a complaint by Naidu Mahajana Sangam State Executive Committee.

It cited offences under several sections of the BNS Act and provisions from the IT Act. Meanwhile, she clarified that it was never her intention to hurt or offend the Telugu community.

The actor also explained that her comments were directed at certain individuals and not towards the entire Telugu community, in her posts on social media platform X.

On Saturday, a special team of Greater Chennai City police took her into custody from a guest house owned by a film producer from Gachibowli during evening hours. This development follows Madras High Court dismissing the actor’s anticipatory bail on November 14. The bench observed that the remarks constituted hate speech.

BJP leaders from Telangana like Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy, who is also national co-incharge of the Tamil Nadu, have been demanding an apology from the actor following her remarks.

He observed that her statements disrupted the harmony amongst different communities in Tamil Nadu and contradicted the very principle of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam.