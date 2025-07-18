Apologise, or face the music: KTR to Revanth on drug use

Hyderabad: Ridiculing the comments made by the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy in the chit chat in New Delhi, the BRS working president KT Rama Rao warned of severe consequences dragging into court and also demanded the evidence for the allegations of consuming drugs.

The BRS leader said, “The filth Revanth Reddy spews in the name of media chit-chats has surpassed all levels of decency, long back. Today wasn’t new. Until now, I had exercised restraint out of respect for the Chief Minister’s office. Let me ask you directly Revanth, what is the basis for your statement on me being investigated in drug cases? Do you have even have an iota of proof? Is there any case registered? I challenge you to openly come out and show the evidences you have to substantiate your statements or accept this is just another cheap, vulgar, baseless narrative of yours. You travel all the way to Delhi to throw filth at me in the name of chitchats, because otherwise you don’t have the guts to stand in front of me – face to face.”

The Chief Minister made sensational comments against KTR in the chit chat with the media in New Delhi. The CM said that KTR’s friend Kedar allegedly consumed drugs and died and he had the forensic evidence. He also alleged that KTR was from the ganja batch.

Referring to Revanth Reddy, the BRS leader further said, “You hide like the puny man you are and then resort to character assassination under the garb of these informal chitchats so that you can escape the legal accountability. I will not stand down anymore. Revanth Reddy, I will drag you to the courts and make you pay for every slanderous statement of yours. Apologise or face the consequences.”