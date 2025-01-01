Approval of Telangana Recommendation Letters for Tirumala Darshan: A Welcome Move

Telangana Congress MLA Anirudh Reddy has expressed appreciation for Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu’s decision to allow Telangana recommendation letters for Tirumala Tirupati temple darshan. Speaking about the development, Anirudh Reddy noted that this decision has been widely welcomed by the public, fostering a sense of goodwill between the two states.

The MLA highlighted the cooperation between the Chief Ministers of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, calling it a positive step towards strengthening regional ties. “Both Chief Ministers are moving forward with mutual support, which is essential for the development and harmony of the Telugu-speaking states,” he remarked.

Anirudh Reddy further emphasized the autonomy enjoyed by public representatives in Telangana. “In Telangana, we have the freedom to act independently, and I can directly communicate with the Chief Minister over the phone,” he stated. Contrasting the current situation with the past, he criticized the lack of such flexibility during the BRS regime, underscoring the difference in governance styles.