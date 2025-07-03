Arvind Kumar faces fresh ACB summons in Formula E probe

Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has once again issued notices to senior IAS officer Arvind Kumar, directing him to appear for questioning in the Formula E Race case on Thursday. The official has been asked to appear at 11:30 am on Thursday. Earlier, the ACB had sent a notice to Arvind Kumar to appear on July 1. As Kumar has been on a foreign trip for the last month, the investigating agency issued a fresh notice.

During earlier questioning, Arvind Kumar reportedly told officials that he had transferred the money on the directions of then Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao. Now, Arvind Kumar has been asked to appear at the ACB office in Banjara Hills on Thursday.

The ACB has named BRS working president KT Rama Rao as the prime accused in the FIR, alleging irregularities in the organisation of the Formula E Race. There were also allegations against then MAUD Secretary Arvind Kumar and HMDA Chief Engineer BLN Reddy. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had previously summoned KT Rama Rao and the official in connection with the case.