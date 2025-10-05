Azharuddin urged to contest Jubilee Hills bypoll

Hyderabad: Muslim leaders and Congress party workers have been putting pressure on Congress leader Mohammad Azharuddin to contest the Jubilee Hills Assembly bypoll. With the Jubilee Hills bypoll is approaching, these leaders are urging Azharuddin to throw his hat in the ring.

In response, Azharuddin has reportedly been reassuring them that he has full faith in the party’s top leadership — Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, KC Venugopal, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, TPCC chief Mahesh Kumar Goud, and state Congress in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan. He has confidently told his supporters that, despite any obstacles, the party will ensure that he becomes an MLC.