Hyderabad: Tension mounted at Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's residence at Lotus Pond in Hyderabad after Bajrang Dal activists staged a protest on Wednesday demanding protection of temples in AP.

A clash erupted between the police and the activists during the protest following which the police arrested the activists and sent them to Goshamahal police station. The activists also raised against Andhra Pradesh minister Kodali Nani.



They also demanded the Chief Minister to sign to TTD declaration while visiting the temple. Following the protest, the police beefed up security at the Lotus Pond.



It is already known that the temples are being attacked in Andhra Pradesh. The temple chariot fire at Antarvedi in East Godavari district created panic among the area. A few days after the incident, three lion statues from the temple chariot at Kanakadurga temple in Vijayawada have gone missing.

A committee was also set up to probe missing of silver lion statues that were supposed to be on the four sides of the chariot.

