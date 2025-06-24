Balancing sports and academics builds a healthier and more holistic future

Hyderabad: The 39th edition of the Olympic Day Run 2025 was successfully held on Monday, starting at Osmania University and concluding at LB Stadium in Hyderabad. The event saw enthusiastic participation from hundreds of students and sports enthusiasts who came together to celebrate the Olympic spirit and the values of fitness, determination, and unity.

Prof V Balakista Reddy, Chairman of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TGCHE), attended the event as the Chief Guest and stressed the need for students to balance sports and academics, encouraging active participation in physical activities to foster a healthier and more holistic future. He also expressed his vision of seeing students from Telangana win medals at the Olympic Games, highlighting the government’s commitment to fostering a robust sports ecosystem in the state.

The run was organized under the leadership of Dr J Babulal, Olympic Development Convener, whose unwavering efforts over the past five years have nurtured several promising athletes from Osmania University. His dedication continues to inspire young sportspeople to strive for excellence.

The Olympic Day Run 2025 serves as a testament to Telangana’s increasing focus on sports as a means of youth development and national pride.

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education reaffirms its ongoing support for initiatives that promote holistic education and foster a culture of fitness and excellence.