Baldia chief directs officials to restore heritage structures to former glory

Hyderabad: In an effort to preserve heritage structures using sensitive, reversible maintenance techniques that retain both structural and aesthetic integrity. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation resumed the works of historic Sardar Mahal near Charminar. GHMC commissioner RV Karnan on Tuesday directed officials to take measures to restore the dilapidated heritage structures in the Old city.

The restoration and revival work of Sardar Mahal, was stalled for several months due to delays in clearing pending bills for contractors. However, it was resumed again and it will be completed in March 2026.

An official at the Quli Qutb Shah Urban Development Authority (QQSUDA) stated that the Sardar Mahal will have an art gallery, cafe and heritage accommodation on lines of Neemrana Fort Palace in Rajasthan and the project was taken up at a cost of Rs 30 crore.

On Tuesday, GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan conducted an inspection of the historic Sardar Mahal and reviewed the heritage restoration efforts in this culturally significant part of the city.

The inspection was joined by MLA Zulfiqar Ali and MLC Mirza Rahmat Baig, along with the Zonal Commissioner (Charminar Zone) and other GHMC officials.

The team reviewed the progress of ongoing works of heritage structure while safeguarding the area’s unique historical character.

According to historians, Sardar Mahal was built in European style by Nizam VI Mir Mahboob Ali Khan in 1900. Though Mahboob Ali Khan, the then ruler of Hyderabad State, built the palace for one of his beloved consorts, Sardar Begum, she refused to inhabit this token of love as it did not live up to her expectations.

Later, they inspected the Old Bus Stand area near Charminar, which the government proposed for the construction of a state-of-the-art multi-level parking (MLP) complex under a public-private partnership

As per the government plan, the MLP complex, spanning across 3,500 square metres, will not only provide parking space for 145-150 four-wheelers and 150 two-wheelers, but also include a designated hawker zone and commercial establishments. The area, which attracts thousands of visitors every day, reportedly lacks proper parking for the vehicles.

The project includes – automated parking systems, payment kiosks, organised commercial and hawker spaces, rooftop garden and dedicated commercial areas, robust security infrastructure with CCTV surveillance, fire safety systems, and emergency exits.