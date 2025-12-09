Bandi Sanjay assures action to rescue kidnapped Indian workers in Mali

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, has assured families that steps are being taken to rescue two Indian workers kidnapped in Mali. Sanjay’s assurance came on Monday after Karimnagar witnessed emotional scenes as the families appealed to him to intervene and secure the release of the men.

The victims, Nallamasu Praveen Reddy from Banda Somaram village in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district of Telangana, and Kumarakula Ramachandra from Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh, have been missing for 15 days after being abducted by members of the terrorist organisation JNIM on 23 November.

Praveen Reddy’s father, Jangaiah, accompanied by colleagues and friends of Ramachandra, met the Union Minister in Karimnagar and submitted a petition urging immediate action. The families, who earn their livelihood through agricultural labour, expressed anguish over the lack of information from the Malian government and pleaded for diplomatic intervention to save their sons.

Union Minister Bandi Sanjay responded positively to the appeal, assuring the families that he had already spoken to officials in the Ministry of External Affairs. He revealed that steps are being initiated to consult with the government of Mali and coordinate efforts to secure the release of the kidnapped workers. He offered hope to the distressed families, stating: “We are in constant contact with the authorities in Mali and taking appropriate measures to free Praveen and Ramachandra from captivity.”

The victims had been working for a Ruby company in Mali for the past year when the incident occurred. Their sudden disappearance has left their families and communities in shock, with growing concern over their safety.