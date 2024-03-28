Live
Just In
Bandlaguda Inspector and SI suspended
Hyderabad: The City Police Commissioner K Srinivas Reddy on Wednesday suspended Inspector Shakir Hussain and Sub-Inspector Venkateswar of Bandlaguda police station for alleged dereliction of duties. The disciplinary action was taken against the officials for their alleged failure to address a complaint filed by a woman CRPF head constable, who resides in CRPF quarters at Bandlaguda.
She had lodged a complaint with the Station House Officer (SHO) of Bandlaguda police station, alleging that an individual had urinated in front of her quarters.
When Bandlaguda SHO and SI did not act on the complaint, the aggrieved CRPF officer escalated the matter to the Hyderabad Police Commissioner’s office.
Following an internal inquiry conducted by the special branch, Commissioner Srinivas Reddy took decisive action. Based on the findings of the report, Inspector Shakir Hussain and Sub-Inspector Venkateswar were promptly suspended from their duties with immediate effect.