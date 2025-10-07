Battle-ready BRS going extra mile to romp home in local body polls



The BRS is taking all out efforts to bring back the past glory of the party in the local body elections as the senior leaders, including party’s working president KT Rama Rao and T Harish Rao have taken the responsibility to ensure the party wins majority seats. The BRS working president will be visiting the districts to finalise the candidates.

After the defeat in the Assembly elections in the state and also in successive elections like Lok Sabha and Legislative Council, the BRS is now aiming to bounce back with a good show in the local body elections. A senior leader of BRS said that the party was aiming to get a majority of the local body seats and the main focus has been on the Zilla Parishad chairman posts. The BRS leader further said that the situation was in favour of the party as per recent surveys. “The party is slated to win 16 to 19 Zilla Parishad posts with ease and a few more with some more efforts,” said the BRS leader.

The party leaders feel that the situation was in favour of the BRS in the villages as the people were vexed with the unfulfilled promises. “People have come out of delusion by the Congress party before the Assembly elections. They have realised Congress cheated them to come into power with fake promises and party leaders were getting good response from the villages,” said the BRS leader. The BRS working president Rama Rao will be visiting the districts and holding meetings with the senior leaders during the campaign.

The party has already started the ‘Baki Card’ war in the Jubilee Hills constituency and now wants to take it in the villages. Recently, during the campaign in Jubilee Hills, KT Rama Rao said that the ‘Debt Card’ campaign will remind citizens of the unfulfilled assurances and betrayals committed by the party. He asked the party leaders to go to the people, explain to them that the government owes them thousands of rupees per their promises.

Senior leader Shambhipur Raju criticized the Congress government for completely cheating with the ‘420 promises’ made before the elections and misleading the people.

He said that the BRS party is coming to the people in the form of a “Baki Card” to expose the Congress’ deceitful attitude and deceit towards the people. He said that the party leaders will be taking this card campaign as a movement to create awareness among the people.