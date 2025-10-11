BC Quota row: Govt ponders next moves; likely to wait for HC’s final order

Hyderabad: The State Government is currently evaluating its legal options following the High Court’s stay orders on the 42 per cent Backward Classes (BC) quota for local body elections.

While the government considered approaching the Supreme Court to challenge the stay, legal experts have suggested it would be prudent to wait for the High Court’s final judgement, expected in October. The High Court has adjourned the hearing on the BC quota for four weeks and has instructed the government to file affidavits.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has been holding a series of meetings with legal experts, seeking their advice on how to legally enhance the BC quota by overcoming current legal obstacles. Top authorities are currently awaiting a copy of the High Court’s interim orders regarding the stay. Based on the content of these orders, the Chief Minister will decide whether to approach the Apex Court or wait for the High Court’s final ruling on the matter.

A significant challenge facing the government is holding the local body elections, which are already two years overdue, with Gram Panchayat elections still pending. Leaders suggested the government would seek judicial relief to facilitate these elections. Clarity on whether to hold the polls using the old 23 per cent BC reservation will only emerge after a legal opinion is obtained.

Leaders stated that implementing the old reservation system would “defeat the objective of implementing 42 per cent BC quota.” The government, they noted, wishes to demonstrate its commitment to the 42 per cent quota and is taking steps to ensure its future implementation. Ultimately, however, the court’s orders will dictate the final decision on holding the local body elections.