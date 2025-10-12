BCs call for State bandh on Oct 14

Hyderabad: Telangana BC Associations have called for State bandh on October 14 in protest against the High Court interim orders that have stalled the implementation of 42 per cent BC reservation in the local body elections.

Top BC leader and Rajya Sabha member R Krishnaiah announced on Saturday all BC associations would participate in the bandh and make a big success of the protest.

This emerged during a round table meeting of BC associations and attended by representatives of various parties. They discussed the impact of the High Court interim orders on the political empowerment of BCs in the local body elections.

Meanwhile, a delegation of BC leaders also met Union Minister of Coal G Kishan Reddy and sought his intervention to take forward the BC quota issue.

They appealed to the Union Minister to find a solution. Kishan Reddy assured them that he will discuss the issue in the state party unit first and take a decision to influence the Centre.

As part of the protests, the BC associations would also organize round table meetings in the districts and take out rallies demanding the Union Government to consider enhancement of BC reservation in proportion to the population of the backward communities.

TPCC President Mahesh Kumar Goud said that the government was planning to fight the BC quota issue in the Supreme Court. He reiterated that the government is committed to implement 42 per cent BC reservation in the local body elections.

Telangana Jana Samithi leader and MLC Prof M Kodandaram, senior Congress leader V H Hanumantha Rao and State BC associations leader Jajula Srinivas Goud urged all political parties to support the BC agitation until the courts give directions to implement 42 per cent BC reservation.