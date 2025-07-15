Be wary: Adulterated toddy is a silent killer

Hyderabad: Have toddy shops in the city become death traps? It seems so if one goes by the ‘quality’ of the drink that is served to consumers in compounds (a Hyderabadi slang for places where toddy is sold).

Endorsing this precarious situation and the perils that come with that, health experts are cautioning people against going in for adulterated toddy. In the absence of pure toddy and the high costs of liquor, many people are getting addicted to toddy and head to the nearest compound, while with an eye on the returns, members from the toddy society make a killing by blending the drink with a combination of dreaded chemicals like chloral hydrate, diazepam, alprazolam and others to give the ‘kick’.

Healthcare experts opine that the chemicals that are added to the toddy can be fatal or may severely damage body organs. They point out that alprazolam, a banned substance that causes drowsiness, is openly used in toddy. Diazepam is a proven tranquilizer, which can reduce anxiety and relax muscles. When mixed with toddy, it adds to the intoxication. Benzoic acid is added to ensure that the toddy does not get stale for a long time. Methanol, an industrial alcohol, can kill even if a small amount of it is gulped.

Experts stated that these cocktails of chemicals can severely damage the central nervous system and lead to breathlessness, low blood pressure, coma, and even death.

Long-term consumption of adulterated toddy can gradually damage important body organs like the liver, kidneys, heart, and brain.

Diabetologist Dr Khizer Hussain Junaidy said that it was a misconception in some sections that toddy can help in a speedy recovery from illnesses. There is no scientific evidence to prove this, Dr Junaidy said and added that toddy is an alcoholic beverage. For people recovering from infections, surgeries, or chronic illnesses like diabetes, consuming toddy can hinder the recovery process. It’s important to differentiate between cultural practices and medical facts, he said.

The short-term side-effects include severe intoxication in a short time, dizziness, vomiting, stomach ache, diarrhoea, loss of vision or permanent blindness, heart attack, low blood pressure. The long-term side effects include developing liver complications, brain damage leading to memory loss, nerve weakness, insomnia, mental anxiety, and decreased immunity levels. Depression, anxiety, hallucinations and addiction can worsen the plight of the consumer/addict. Senior IMA official Dr Kiran Madhala said that the authorities should check proactively, and people should be counselled about the ill-effects of toddy consumption.

“People should also think about whether we are getting enough toddy. Do we have enough trees?” said Dr Kiran. He further said that the government needs to have back up plans before it can impose a sweeping ban on toddy.

Rehabilitation is a complicated process. The government needs to provide rehabilitation as the withdrawal symptoms are deadly, he said.

Given this alarming situation, one must understand that closing toddy outlets where nine persons died after consuming adulterated toddy in Kukatpally and the surrounding areas between July 7 and 9 is no end-all remedy.

Booking cases and taking stringent action against those selling adulterated today can be an effective deterrent.

The moot question whether action would be taken against toddy society members given that they enjoy political patronage and constitute a powerful make-or-break vote bank.