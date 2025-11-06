Live
Begumpet Police Crack Dacoity Case: Five Arrested Within 24 Hours in Secunderabad
Begumpet Police solved two dacoity cases within 24 hours, arresting five members of a gang involved in night-time assaults.
The Begumpet Police solved two dacoity cases within just 24 hours, arresting four accused and one Child in Conflict with Law (CCL) from a six-member gang.
The gang was involved in night-time assaults and robberies near Parade Grounds and Clock Tower, Secunderabad, on November 2 and 3, 2025.
In both incidents, the victims were attacked and threatened with a knife before being robbed of cash, a wristwatch, and money through phone transfers.
Modus Operandi
Police found that the gang members — residents of Mudfort, Sikh Village, and Picket — were habitual drinkers who often met at Central Wines, Bowenpally.
After consuming alcohol, they planned to target people walking alone at night. Using an auto (TS13UD1633) owned by one of the accused, they carried out both crimes within the Begumpet police limits.