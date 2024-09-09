BGUS commences 45th Ganesh Utsav in a grand manner

Hyderabad: Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi (BGUS), a devotional organisation that has been celebrating Samuhika Ganesh Utsav since 1980 has a unique identity internationally of being a single organisation conducting the utsav, starting from 1,400 idols in 1980 to 1,40,000 Ganesh pandals / mandaps this year.

The BGUS said on Sunday that the mass festivities were held to improve unity among citizens of Bhagyanagar and also safeguard the city from anti-national elements.

As the commencement of the 45th Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav 2024, a Ganesh Puja was organised at the Central office of the Samithi building at Baheti Bhawan. The puja was performed by the Samithi President Raghava Reddy, general secretary, Rajavardhan Reddy, vice president Vaikuntam, secretaries Shashidhar, Mahender, treasurer Sriram Vyas and other core committee members and BGUS members.

The event was attended by prominent invitees and dignitaries Shamji, RSS national leader, Eatala Rajender, Malkajgiri MP, Konda Visveswara Reddy, Chevella MP, Rakesh Reddy, MLA, Armoor Assembly, AmaraLinganna, RSS Pracharak, Aruna Jyothi and Dasharatha Lakshmi, Mahila Karyakarthas of BGUS participated in the puja and graced the occasion.

MP Eatala Rajender and other speakers wished the festival a grand success and felt that the Ganesh festival should be performed with all devotion and ‘Bring Unity among all Hindus’ through ‘Daiva Bhakti and Desha Bhakti’ while safeguarding the idea of ‘Swadesham, Swadharmam and Swasamskruti’ by involving all citizens of different walks of life during this festival.

The BGUS committee members informed that the Samuhik Ganesh Festivals of 45th Samuhik Ganesh Nimmajjan will start with puja and culminate with a huge immersion procession activity on September 17, on the eve of Anantha Chaturdashi Day.