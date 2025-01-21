Bharat Gaurav train commences first journey to Maha Kumbh from Sec’bad

Hyderabad: The 27th trip of the Bharat Gaurav covering the first Maha Kumbh Punya Kshetra Yatra has commenced its journey from Secunderabad railway station on Monday.

Tapan Chandra, aged 77, one of the passengers, flagged off the train, and this train will cover pilgrimage places of Varanasi, Prayagraj, and Ayodhya.

According to SCR officials, the Maha Kumbh Punya Kshetra Yatra for seven nights and eight days offers a unique opportunity for rail passengers of two Telugu States to have darshan of the famous Triveni Sangam at Prayagraj, Kashi Vishwanath Temple, Kashi Vishalakshi, and Annapurna Devi at Varanasi; Shri Ram Janma Bhoomi; and Hanuman Garhi at Ayodhya, while boarding and de-boarding facilities for the passengers at Bhongir, Jangaon, Kazipet, Warangal, Mahbubabad, Dornakal, Khammam, and Madhira in Telangana and Vijayawada, Eluru, Rajahmundry, Samalkot, Tuni, Duvvada, and Vizag (Pendurthi) and Vizianagaram in Andhra Pradesh. IRCTC will also run a second Maha Kumbh Punya Kshetra Yatra Bharat Gaurav tourist train from February 15 to 21.

The bookings have been opened, and interested passengers can either visit the IRCTC website: http://www.irctctourism.com or approach counter bookings by contacting the following numbers: Secunderabad: 040-27702407, 9701360701, 9281495845, 9281495843, 8287932228, 9281030740, 9281030749, 9281030711, and 9281030712.

Arun Kumar Jain, General Manager, SCR, stated that Bharat Gaurav trains are giving major fillips to the growth of spiritual tourism in the country and also appealed to rail users to utilise the opportunity to visit culturally prominent and historical places.