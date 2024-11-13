Live
Bhatti meets Khattar, briefs him on Amrut contract works
Hyderabad: A day after BRS working President KT Rama Rao lodged a complaint against awarding AMRUT-2 works to a contract agency owned by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s close relative, State Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka met Union Minister for Urban Development Manohar Lal Khattar in New Delhi.
On the sidelines of attending a meeting conducted by the Union Ministry of Power with all Energy ministers of the state governments, Bhatti met the Union Minister and explained some issues regarding the Amrut contract works. Sources said that the Deputy Chief Minister informed Khattar about the company’s profile and the opposition BRS party’s political allegations, particularly the complaint raised by KTR in New Delhi.
Sources said that the Union Minister sought some clarification from the Deputy CM and the latter assured to furnish more details about the contract agency and the nature of works awarded to it in the state.
The Deputy CM and the Union Minister also discussed various issues concerning the state power sector, and Bhatti requested more central assistance to strengthen the energy network and power transmission.