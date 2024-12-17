BIS holds awareness programme for HMWSSB

Hyderabad: The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) organised an awareness programme on Monday for the Water Board officials on the precautions to be taken to improve the quality of the work undertaken by the HMWSSB.

The programme was held under the auspices of the Union Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution.

Water Board MD Ashok Reddy, said that this awareness programme will help in improving the quality of the services and work of the Water Board. BIS officials made the HMWSSB officials aware of how to know whether the machinery, electrical equipment, pipes, manholes, valves, other equipment and tools procured for the work are as per the ISI quality standards or not.

The officials mentioned that if there are doubts about the quality of goods, the HMWSSB officials can apply online and BIS will inform them about it.