Live
- Horticulture Hub infra yet to become reality
- Govt rules out rejig of 33 districts across TG
- BMRCL signs Rs 3.000 cr loan agreement for Namma Metro Phase 2
- Govt to lay special focus on temple tourism in TG
- Workshop on farm management with drone technology held
- OU hits pause button on detention system for engg students this year
- TG Govt identifies 35 locations for industrial parks in State
- AP Cong leaders catch up with TG buddies in House
- Natural ways to prevent and reverse hypertension
- ISACA Hyd Chapter elects new Board
Just In
BIS holds awareness programme for HMWSSB
Hyderabad: The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) organised an awareness programme on Monday for the Water Board officials on the precautions to be...
Hyderabad: The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) organised an awareness programme on Monday for the Water Board officials on the precautions to be taken to improve the quality of the work undertaken by the HMWSSB.
The programme was held under the auspices of the Union Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution.
Water Board MD Ashok Reddy, said that this awareness programme will help in improving the quality of the services and work of the Water Board. BIS officials made the HMWSSB officials aware of how to know whether the machinery, electrical equipment, pipes, manholes, valves, other equipment and tools procured for the work are as per the ISI quality standards or not.
The officials mentioned that if there are doubts about the quality of goods, the HMWSSB officials can apply online and BIS will inform them about it.