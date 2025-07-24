BJP accuses Congress of misleading BCs with unconstitutional ordinance on reservations

Hyderabad: At a media conference held at the BJP Telangana State Office, BJP State General Secretary Kasam Venkateswarlu strongly criticized the Congress Party’s stance on Backward Classes (BCs) reservation, accusing it of misleading the public and violating legal norms.

Addressing the media on Wednesday, he alleged that the Congress Party had reached the “peak of vile politics” in Telangana and was trying to manipulate BCs with false promises. He cited the Kamareddy Declaration, which claimed to offer 42 percent reservation for BCs in local bodies, and questioned its legal validity. “The Congress is using Telangana as a political laboratory,” he said, adding that the ordinance issued lacked Assembly approval and legal backing.

Referring to constitutional hurdles, Venkateswarlu reiterated that BJP State President Ramchander Rao, a legal expert, had clarified the implications of the 9th Schedule and emphasized that religious-based reservations are not permissible. He further warned that by allegedly allocating portions of BC quotas to Muslims, the ordinance would only deliver 32 percent actual reservation to BCs, calling it “unconstitutional.

He highlighted Congress’s prior failure to fulfill reservation promises—including the Udaipur Declaration and caste census commitments in Karnataka—and criticized its lack of representation for BCs at the Chief Minister and Prime Minister levels.

Calling for transparency, Venkateswarlu urged the Congress government to publicly release details of the caste census and clarify its legal strategy for implementing BC reservations.

He stressed the need for a constitutionally sound law instead of pre-election ordinances, which he described as “short-sighted appeasement tactics.”

Venkateswarlu stated that the BJP has consistently worked to uplift Dalits, Bahujans, BCs, and middle-class communities—citing its central cabinet composition as proof of its inclusive governance. He reaffirmed the BJP’s promise to appoint a BC Chief Minister if elected in Telangana and called on the people to hold Congress accountable to its guarantees.