BJP chief blames state govt for urea shortage

Hyderabad: BJP Telangana state president N. Ramchander Rao asked people to be watchful of the deceitful tactics of the Congress party and its government in the State.

On Tuesday, he alleged that the ongoing shortage of urea in the state was not due to a lack of supply from the Centre but stemmed from black marketing and mismanagement by the Telangana government. He accused state authorities of enabling middlemen and creating artificial scarcity despite adequate supplies sanctioned by the Modi government for the ongoing Rabi season.

Addressing party workers at a public meeting in Peddapalli, Rao said that the Centre had supplied sufficient quantities of urea to meet farmers’ needs. “Instead of ensuring transparent distribution, the state government is promoting black marketing of fertilisers,” he charged.

Rao also highlighted various developmental and welfare programmes initiated by the Centre for farmers. He stated that nearly Rs 20,000 crore worth of projects have been undertaken in Peddapalli constituency alone, aimed at infrastructure, irrigation, and agricultural support. In a scathing attack on Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, Rao accused him of political theatrics by staging a protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi. “He is fully aware that his government cannot implement 42% reservations for backward classes, and yet he blames the Centre to conceal his own inefficiency,” Rao said.

The BJP leader urged grassroots party functionaries—including district, mandal, and booth-level cadres—to mobilise effectively and work in coordination for the upcoming local body elections. He emphasised the need for collective effort to secure victory and strengthen the BJP’s presence across the region.

As part of the party’s expansion strategy, Rao welcomed Nalla Manohar Reddy, a former BRS leader, and over 300 workers from BRS and Congress into the BJP fold. The new members were inducted in the presence of Rao, who presented them with party scarves, underscoring the BJP’s growing support base in the district.

Earlier in the day, Rao was brought to the meeting venue in a procession that passed through the main roads of Peddapalli. He received a rousing welcome at Sultanabad before proceeding to the gathering. The roadshow witnessed participation from local leaders and supporters, reflecting the party’s efforts to intensify outreach in rural and semi-urban pockets.

Rao’s visit to Peddapalli marks the beginning of his three-day tour covering Mancherial, Komaram Bheem-Asifabad. The tour is aimed at assessing organisational readiness and building momentum ahead of elections.