BJP empowered J&K, its people: Tarun Chugh

Hyderabad: National BJP general secretary Tarun Chug has said that PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti needs to come out of her dreams and realise the ground situation in Jammu and Kashmir where Prime Minister Narendra Modi has brought about a dramatic transformation.

Reacting on Sunday to her remarks that everything would be brought back with interest whatever BJP has snatched from us on August 5, 2019, he asserted that it is time Abdullahs and Muftis, who have ransacked the State recklessly, realise their time is over.

"People in J&K have started enjoying the fruits of the development policies and programmes of the Prime Minister and a new era had come about in the border State". He said converting J&K from a terror State to a tourism destination is a big achievement of Modi

"Jammu and Kashmir is on the path of development; it is still a long way to go. The party hasn't snatched anything," as claimed by Mehbooba, he pointed out.

"When her party was in power in J&K, she had given nothing except ruin and plunder, for which she will now have to give a full account," Chugh remarked, adding that Mehbooba herself knows that BJP has made progress in Jammu and Kashmir, but she is making such statements under frustration.

"Modi-led BJP government brought J&K on the path of development. Underprivileged people were given rights; hundreds of Centrally-sponsored schemes were introduced; poor people benefited; importantly millions of tourists visited this year the UT which is a record", Chugh stated.

He said the Modi government has also given rights to women while providing grain to the poor. "The entire country is on the same page in terms of national security and integrity".

Hitting out at dynastic politics of J&K, the senior BJP leader said three families looted and ruined J&K for the past several decades, for which they will now have to answer. "AIIMS and other big institutions are being opened in Kashmir;but Mehbooba does not see this," he quipped.