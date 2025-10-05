BJP forms panel to select candidate for J-Hills bypoll

Hyderabad: BJP has announced the formation of a three-member committee to oversee candidate selection for the upcoming by-election in the Jubilee Hills Assembly Constituency.

State BJP president N Ramchander Rao confirmed the appointment of senior leaders M Dharma Rao, former MLA; Pothaganti Ramulu, former MP; and Komala Anjaneyulu, senior BJP leader and advocate. The committee has been tasked with collecting opinions from party leaders and grassroots workers to determine the most suitable candidate for the high-profile urban seat.

Jubilee Hills, known for its diverse voter base and strategic political significance, is expected to witness a competitive contest. The BJP’s decision to form a consultative panel reflects its intent to build internal consensus and strengthen its electoral strategy ahead of the by-election. The committee will begin its consultations immediately. Party insiders suggest that the final candidate announcement may follow within weeks, as the BJP intensifies its preparations to claim the constituency.

Meanwhile, the BJP state office bearers meeting, scheduled for Sunday and presided over by Ramachender Rao, is set to deliberate on the party’s action plan for the Jubilee Hills by-election and the upcoming local body elections. The meeting is expected to outline campaign strategies, mobilization efforts, and coordination mechanisms to consolidate the party’s position in key urban and semi-urban pockets across Telangana.