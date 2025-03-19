BJP MLA Palvai Harish Babu demands funds for temples and improved facilities

Hyderabad: Sirpur MLA Dr Palvai Harish Babu, joining the discussion on the amendment to the Telangana Religious and Charitable Bills in the State Assembly on Tuesday, urged the state government to allocate funds for the development of the Ranganayakula Temple in Bejjur Mandal.

He said that locals should have a chance to participate in the committee of the Isgaon Shivamallanna Temple. He said that his party fully supports the Yadagirigutta Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple Amendment Bill because it is being implemented in the style of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD).

He said that he understands the meaning of what the TTD stands for and asked the minister to clarify what the state government means by ‘YTD’ and what it stands for? He said that the endowment minister mentioned that that a board is being formed for temples with an income of Rs 100 crore and noted that since Vemulawada temple generates an income of Rs 180 crore, “it also deserves a dedicated board as well”.