BJP releases manifesto for Huzurabad poll

Hyderabad: The BJP state unit on Tuesday released its manifesto for the upcoming Huzurabad by-election. State in-charge of the party Tarun Chug released it.

Revealing details, Chug said the party would develop all railway stations in the Huzurabad constituency. It would take up construction of ROB at all requisite places. He said the party would provide 3,000 pension to all farmers, who are above 60 years. It would extend financial assistance under the Vidya Laxmi scheme to those who want to pursue higher education in foreign countries. According to Chug, the party would take steps for strengthening the Beti Bachao and Beti Padao and Ayushman Bharat schemes across the State. He promised to provide safe drinking water to all villages in the constituency.