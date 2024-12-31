  • Menu
BJP ridicules Cong's week-long mourning for Manmohan Singh

BJP ridicules Cong’s week-long mourning for Manmohan Singh


Hyderabad: While referring to reports that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi flew to Vietnam to enjoy New Year celebrations, the BJP targeted the Congress party, which has announced a week-long mourning in honour of former PM Manmohan Singh.

An uproar was witnessed during the specially-convened Assembly session when BJP floor leader Aleti Maheshwar Reddy questioned the hypocrisy. Ridiculing the seriousness of Congress which announced a weeklong mourning for Manmohan Singh, he felt that Rahul Gandhi the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha was disrespectful of former PM during his lifetime, but also after he passed away.

Referring to instances when UPA was in power, he pointed out that Rahul Gandhi tore up the copy of an ordinance which was brought by the Manmohan government in 2013, that would have shielded convicted lawmakers from immediate disqualification from Parliament.

