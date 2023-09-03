BJP to celebrate TS Amrit Mahotsavams: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: State BJP chief and Union Minister of Culture and Tourism, G Kishan Reddy said that his party will celebrate the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from September 17.

Addressing media here on Saturday, he said, the party will be celebrating Telangana Liberation Day on September 17 in every village. BJP will hold Telangana Amrit Mahatam’s officially to mark the completion of the 75 years of Telangana freed itself from the dictatorial and religious regime of erstwhile Nizam, he added.

The party leadership would go to the villages attacked by the Razakars and felicitate the Telangana freedom fighters. Taking their spirit and the BJP would take the state forward, he said.

Earlier, he welcomed several prominent leaders and former people’s representatives from the civic and local bodies from Zaheerabad district under aegis of former combined Medak district DCCB chairman Jaipal Reddy. Kishan Reddy asked, “why Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and Kalwakuntla family are afraid of BJP leaders going to see, Gajwel? If it is really shining with the development? if every eligible Dalit got Dalit Bandhu? Every eligible beneficiary got double bedroom houses? When there were not farmer’s suicides, why arresting people,”

Also, “is Gajwel is a private party of CM KCR? Or, is it given to him by Nizam or Owaisi?” he asked. The BJP state chief said that “What is the problem in BJP leaders visiting Gajwel, when they (BRS government) take people in buses to showcase their development achievements, he questioned. Condemning the BJP parading Venktaramireddy in different places across the Nizamabad district after his arrest, he warned, “if same conduct of acting in vengeance and atrocities committed, the BRS and Kalawakuntla family will have to face serious consequences.”

He said that while the earlier Congress government turned into a commission government, the current BRS regime has become a government of shareholdings (Waatala Prabhutvam).

He alleged that all the MLAs that CM KCR announced as his party candidates for the ensuing State assembly elections have completely looted Telangana. “This government looted in the name of irrigation projects. In the name of Dharani, small and marginal farmers are being harassed,” the State BJP chief said.