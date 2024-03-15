BJP will come to power in TS via democratic means: Dr K Laxman

Hyderabad : BJP OBC Morcha national president and MP Dr K Laxman dismissed Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy charging that BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi conspiring to destabilise his government.

Addressing media here on Thursday, he said, the Chief Minister's outbursts show his insecurity and assertions that BRS MLAs are prepared to switch their loyalty to Congress to support and save his government.

Dr Laxman said, "Neither BJP is interested nor contemplating to bring down the Congress government in the State. We want it to continue for full five years." He clarified that post-parliament elections there will be changes in the politics of the State with Modi's wave sweeping across the country as well in Telangana that paves the way for the party to form double engine sarkar whenever the assembly elections come. We are prepared if the elections come in 2028 or even earlier," he added.

Dr Laxman said that the BJP has formed a government twice in Tripura even when it had only zero strength in that state by garnering the support of the people through democratic means. "When BJP has eight MLAs in Telangana, it will continue to seek the support of the people through democratic means to come to power in Telangana."

He said that Revanth called himself the son of a farmer and Congress is a pro-farmers party. But, paddy cultivated in 50 lakh acres is facing troubles due to lack of water and standing crops wilting, and cattle could not get water."

The Congress government is walking the BRS and people will teach a lesson to it the way they did in the case of BRS. "There is no word about Rs 15,000 Rythu Bharosa, Rs 500 bonus per quintal and farm loan waiver promised by the Congress. It delivery on six gurantees reamained unfulfilled event after the promised 100 days," he added.

He charged the Congress, BRS and other regional parties playing divisive and appeasement politics, as they could not show their performance matching that of PM Modi's governance in the last 10 years. Similarly, they could not point a finger at Modi when he was talking about fighting against corruption and had no answer on dynastic politics.

He said that the opposition parties are playing only appeasement and vote bank politics by fanning passions with false propaganda against CAA. The CAA will not take away anyone's citizenship but extends it to the members of the communities facing atrocities in theocratic states like Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, and running for their lives by coming to India.