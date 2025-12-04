‘Black magic’ feud leads to grisly murder: Fish seller slays rival in Hyd

Hyderabad: Osmania University, University Police, and Task Force East Zone arrested three men on Wednesday for the brutal murder of 58-year-old Magu Singh, an unemployed resident of Dhoolpet, Hyderabad, killed on 1 December under the false belief of black magic. The primary accused, Shaik Ghouse (43), a fish seller from Chilkalguda, suspected Singh of cursing his family, causing business losses, and spreading affair rumours about his wife, leading to a conspiracy with son-in-law Syed Shoaib (32), a driver, and accomplice M D Ilyas (20).

Ghouse lured Singh to Boost Hotel Lane in Chilkalguda, struck his head with a 21.5-inch iron rod, then drove him in Shoaib’s Mahindra Xylo to Yerrakunta Katta, Tarnaka, where he slit the victim’s throat with a 16-inch knife before dumping the body. Police recovered the car, two bikes (Activa and Burgman), weapons, bloodied clothes, and cell phones from the accused’s residences, where they had hidden the evidence. Ghouse has prior convictions, including a 2011 theft and a 2024 attempt to commit a culpable homicide.

The case was registered and was cracked swiftly under DCP B Bala Swamy and teams from O U City, Nallakunta Police Station, and Task Force. Authorities urge the public to reject black magic scams that exploit vulnerabilities and report practitioners who engage in such activities.