Boduppal: TRS campaign kicks off

Boduppal: Division 8 ward member Sisa Venkatesh Goud of TRS flagged off his campaign vehicle on Wednesday. Starting the election campaign vehicle Minister Mallareddy said, "Everyone should remember the welfare programmes introduced by party chief and chief minister KCR and vote in the coming elections."

Venkatesh Goud said that development was possible only with TRs government. Mandha Sanjeeva Reddy, Modugu Sekhar Reddy, Gajjela Satya Raj Goud, Arjun Rao, Mallesh, Vikram, Satya and others were present.