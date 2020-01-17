Boduppal: TRS campaign kicks off
Highlights
Division 8 ward member Sisa Venkatesh Goud of TRS flagged off his campaign vehicle on Wednesday.
Boduppal: Division 8 ward member Sisa Venkatesh Goud of TRS flagged off his campaign vehicle on Wednesday. Starting the election campaign vehicle Minister Mallareddy said, "Everyone should remember the welfare programmes introduced by party chief and chief minister KCR and vote in the coming elections."
Venkatesh Goud said that development was possible only with TRs government. Mandha Sanjeeva Reddy, Modugu Sekhar Reddy, Gajjela Satya Raj Goud, Arjun Rao, Mallesh, Vikram, Satya and others were present.
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
16 Jan 2020 1:48 PM GMT