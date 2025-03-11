Live
Boon to commuters as Falaknuma RoB races fast towards completion
Bahadurpura MLA Mohammed Mubeen inspects the ongoing works and informs that it will be thrown open to public in a month
Hyderabad: Commuters would be taking a break from road congestion due to insufficient width of the existing Falaknuma Railway Over Bridge (RoB), as the construction of the Parallel Railway Over Bridge is nearing completion and will be soon thrown open for the public in a month. The work has been going on for the last four years.
The State government in 2018 gave an administrative sanction for construction of parallel RoB to the existing RoB at Falaknuma on Secunderabad – Falaknuma Broad Gauge Line.
The Parallel RoB became need of the hour as the existing RoB, a two-lane road is causing a lot of inconvenience to the traffic due to insufficient width and the parallel RoB would help in providing free flow of traffic on this stretch.
Bahadurpura MLA Mohammed Mubeen inspected the works of the RoB Falaknuma and informed that the works would be completed in a month and it will be thrown open for public.
Recently, the MLA along with the local corporators inspected and reviewed the ongoing works on the RoB late in the night. “To ensure the smooth construction of the bridge over the railway tracks, several trains were either cancelled or rerouted from midnight until the early morning. The works are going at a brisk pace and engineers informed us that it will be completed within a month,” said Mubeen.
The town planning department of GHMC had completed its work on both sides of the railway tracks, and the South Central Railway had to complete the part of the bridge on the railway tracks. The SCR contractor started the work on railway tracks a fortnight ago. After the RoB works on the railway tracks are completed, the GHMC will lay a road on the bridge and it will be opened to the public, said the MLA.