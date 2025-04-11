BRS exposes chinks in Revanth govt’s armoury

Hyderabad: The BRS leaders on Thursday submitted a detailed report to the Central Empowered Committee (CEC) on the Kancha Gachibowli lands and said large-scale environmental destruction, illegal deforestation, and multiple statutory violations were committed by the Revanth Reddy-led Telangana government in the ecologically sensitive area.

The BRS leaders submitted a 11-page representation along with around 200 pages of documentary evidence. The BRS delegation led by MLA T Harish Rao submitted a detailed report to the CEC. The concerns raised were based on facts presented by University of Hyderabad (UoH) students, environmentalists, and nature activists.

Talking to media later, Harish Rao condemned the state government’s actions, saying, “The Revanth Reddy government is bulldozing forested land as if ploughing a field and doing so during festivals like Ugadi and Ramzan, and even on Sundays, just to avoid public attention. Thousands of trees have been felled in violation of every rule in the book. Not a single application was filed with the forest department, nor was any permission obtained under the WALTA Act. Even on private lands, tree-cutting requires permission and here, in forest-like terrain, no such procedures were followed. Is there one law for the poor and another for the Chief Minister? If a farmer cuts one tamarind or mango tree, forest officials and revenue staff impose heavy fines. But when the government clears thousands of trees, there is silence,” said Rao.

Speaking about the WALTA rules, which require a formal application, a deposit of Rs 450, and planting of two saplings for every tree cut, Rao said, “In Kancha Gachibowli, there were no applications, no permissions, no compliance and only destruction,” he said. Under police protection, nearly 50 bulldozers were deployed to raze trees overnight. This operation reportedly led to the death of three deer and displacement of wildlife, forcing animals into nearby human settlements.

Harish Rao accused the government of violating at least seven key legal provisions. He called for strict legal action against the Chief Minister, the Chief Secretary, and the police officials who facilitated the destruction. He also highlighted the arrest of UoH students who peacefully protested the environmental destruction. The BRS delegation appealed to the CEC to recognise these lands as belonging to the UoH and to take strict action against the ongoing violations.