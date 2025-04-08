BRS leader alleges political vendetta over cases filed

Hyderabad: The Gachibowli police on Monday issued summons to BRS party leader Manne Krishank in four FIRs related to the University of Hyderabad protests, asking him to appear for questioning on April 9 and 10.

Reacting to the notices, the BRS social media convener M Krishank said that a total of 21 cases were booked against him in the last 16 months. Most of the cases relate to social media posts on the platform X, which Krishank claims were a reflection of dissent and public scrutiny, not criminal intent.

Giving list of the cases, Krishank said that a case was booked in Madhapur Police Station – filed by then TPCC Working President Mahesh Kumar Gowd over a social media post. His phone was seized in Petbasheerabad Police Station – for a post on Congress leader Sudarshan, at Gun Park Protest Case – filed for protesting at Gun Park near the Martyrs’ Statue. Cyber Crime FIR No. 680/2024 – Under cybercrime regulations, details unspecified. Osmania University Circular Case – related to a fake power cut circular; Krishank spent 10 days in Chanchalguda jail.

The BRS leader further said that a case was booked over “Where Was the CM Sleeping” post which questioned the CM’s absence during KTR’s midnight Assembly speech.

Krishank alleged that this was a clear case of political vendetta to stifle opposition. “I will cooperate with the investigation and continue to raise my voice where it matters,” he said.