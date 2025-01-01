BRS Leader Krishank Responds to Dil Raju’s Comments

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader Krishank criticized prominent film producer Dil Raju for his recent remarks, accusing him of aligning with the Congress party. In a sharp statement, Krishank alleged that Dil Raju has become a "stooge" of the Congress and questioned his selective silence on key issues.

“When Konda Surekha made inappropriate comments, why didn’t Dil Raju react? Why is he suddenly vocal now?” Krishank questioned, pointing out what he described as hypocrisy in the producer's statements.

The remarks come amidst heightened political tensions in Telangana, with various public figures expressing their views on the state’s political landscape. Krishank's comments reflect the growing scrutiny of Dil Raju’s perceived involvement in political discussions.

Neither Dil Raju nor his representatives have responded to these allegations. Meanwhile, political observers note that such exchanges underscore the intersection of politics and cinema, a dynamic that continues to influence public discourse in Telangana.