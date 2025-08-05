BRS mourns demise of Shibu Soren, recalls crucial support for Telangana Statehood

Hyderabad: BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao has expressed profound grief over the passing of former Jharkhand Chief Minister and JMM founding member, Shibu Soren.

KCR telephoned Soren’s son and the current Jharkhand Chief Minister, Hemant Soren, to convey his heartfelt condolences on behalf of himself and the BRS. During their conversation, KCR fondly recalled Soren’s invaluable support and extraordinary cooperation during the second phase of the Telangana statehood movement, emphasising that his contributions would never be forgotten. He highlighted Soren’s political clarity at critical moments of the intense movement and his stature as a leader who truly understood the aspirations of his people.

KCR stressed that Soren’s unwavering support throughout the 14-year struggle was crucial in realising the dream of a self-respecting Telangana. Soren was one of the rare national leaders who attended a massive public meeting organised by the BRS (then known as the Telangana Rashtra Samithi) in Hyderabad on 6 January 2003, in solidarity with the formation of the new state. KCR stated that Soren’s presence provided clear direction for the movement and served as a strong show of national support. In March 2022, KCR, then the Chief Minister, travelled to Jharkhand to felicitate Shibu Soren and convey the gratitude of the people of Telangana. KCR remembered him as a great leader who held mutual respect and unity for various people’s movements.

Acting on KCR’s instructions, former minister Prashanth Reddy and MLA Kova Laxmi will attend Shibu Soren’s last rites on Tuesday to pay their respects on behalf of the party. BRS working president KT Rama Rao described Soren’s demise as an irreparable loss to the nation. KTR stated that Soren was a distinguished democratic warrior and a great leader who tirelessly fought for self-governance, tribal rights, and regional self-respect. He termed Soren’s passing as an irreparable loss to the nation.