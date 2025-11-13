Busy schedule for CM in Delhi today

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who left for New Delhi on Wednesday night, will be busy in the national capital on Thursday. The Chief Minister sought the appointment to meet Union ministers and AICC leaders, besides attending US-India Strategic Partnership Forum meeting.

The CM was planning to meet a few Union ministers to apprise them of the pending projects in Telangana, mainly Metro Rail Phase-2, funds for the Musi Riverfront Development project and the release of Central grants for various Centrally-sponsored schemes in the state.

Revanth Reddy will also meet some senior Congress leaders and brief them about the winning prospects of the Congress in the byelection to the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency and ensuing local body elections.

During the US–India strategic meeting, the Chief Minister will also hold a meeting with some global investors and invite them to set up their operations in the Telangana state.