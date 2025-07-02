BV Pattabhiram, the man with the magic wand, passes away

Hyderabad: Popular psychologist, personality development trainer, magician, and author B.V. Pattabhiram died in Hyderabad following a cardiac arrest. He was 75. Family members said that Pattabhiram breathed his last on Monday night.

Dr Pattabhiram began his journey as a magician and gained immense popularity as a renowned hypnotist. Throughout his illustrious career, he evolved into a distinguished psychologist and motivational speaker, authoring numerous best-selling motivational books. His writings and speeches have positively impacted and inspired thousands of people, especially students, guiding them through life’s challenges and helping them overcome mental health struggles. For nearly two decades, he stood among the most respected and widely read authors.

Pattabhiram has also won praise from former President A.P.J Abdul Kalam, former Prime Minister P.V. Narasimha Rao, and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu. He is survived by his wife and son. His funeral would be held in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

In a message, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy condoled the death of the popular personal development trainer. Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, in a message, condoled the death of Pattabhiram.