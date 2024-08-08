Cable operators told to remove dangling wires

Hyderabad: Chairman and Managing Director of Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (TGSPDCL) Chairman and Managing Director Musharraf Faruqui has asked the cable operators and Internet Service Providers to remove the cables and other materials that are hanging hazardously from electric poles. The hanging wires were causing danger to the pedestrians, vehicle users, and electricity staff in Greater Hyderabad.

In a review meeting held at the corporate office with the representatives of cable operators, internet service providers, and cable associations, the CMD said that the excess load on electric poles due to the hanging of cables, cable bundles and various telecom equipments is causing the poles to bend.

He also stated that the scattered cables on footpaths are causing inconvenience and danger to the public. He mentioned that the recent feeder survey revealed that many unused cables and other materials hanging from the poles, and the poles are fully covered with these cables, making it difficult for the electricity staff to work. The CMD requested the operators and Internet Service Providers to take necessary steps for removal of hanging lines and to install the cables as per the rules. The poles which are on main roads should be cleared within one week, and the poles which are on other roads should be cleared within two weeks, he directed.