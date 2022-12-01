CBI slaps notices on Gangula, Vaddiraju

Hyderabad: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday served notices to Telangana Minister for BC Welfare Gangula Kamalakar and Rajya Sabha MP Vaddiraju Ravichandra after they were found allegedly associated with a fake CBI officer arrested from Tamil Nadu Bhawan in New Delhi.

A CBI team arrived at TRS Minister Gangula Kamalakar's residence in Karimnagar and served notices to the minister. Another CBI team served notice to TRS MP Vaddiraju Ravichandra. They have been asked to appear before CBI Headquarters in Delhi on Thursday.

It may be recalled that on November 28, CBI arrested Kovvi Reddy Srinivas Rao of Chinnawaltair in Visakhapatnam for impersonating a Joint Director in CBI. In a statement, CBI mentioned that they had registered a case against a private person, a resident of Chinnawaltair, Visakhapatnam on the allegations of impersonating a Senior IPS Officer of CBI.

"He has been impersonating himself as an IPS Officer and Joint Director of CBI in lieu of undue advantage from unknown private persons for lobbying with unknown public servants for getting a favourable response in various matters which include the cases registered by different central investigative agencies," the CBI had said.

The FIR in this case reads that Kovvi Reddy Srinivas Rao visited New Delhi on November 22 and arranged a stay at Madhyanchal Bhawan and Tamil Nadu Bhawan. He had met several persons both private and public servants impersonating as senior CBI officer. On November 24, Kovvi Reddy Srinivas Rao met Srinivas Rao Penupothula at Tamil Nadu Bhawan, New Delhi, while impersonating as a senior officer of CBI.

During the investigation, the CBI official found some photos in which Rao was seen with the minister and MP at Kapu Sammelan conducted in Hyderabad recently. The CBI will question Kamalakar and TRS MP to ascertain whether the fake CBI official took any undue advantage from the two political leaders.